Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) to Hold

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ARAMARK Holdings Corporation offers food services, facilities management, uniform and career apparel to health care institutions, universities, school districts, stadiums and businesses. It operates primarily in three segments: Food and Support Services North America, Food and Support Services International and Uniform and Career Apparel segment. The company’s FSS North America and FSS International segment provides food, refreshment, specialized dietary and support services, including facility maintenance and housekeeping. Uniform segment provides rental, sale, cleaning, maintenance and delivery of personalized uniform and career apparel and other textile items. It operates primarily in North America, United Kingdom, Germany, Chile and Ireland. ARAMARK Holdings Corporation is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank raised Aramark to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Aramark from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Aramark currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.27.

NYSE ARMK opened at $34.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Aramark has a 12 month low of $20.31 and a 12 month high of $43.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.69.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. Aramark had a negative return on equity of 14.89% and a negative net margin of 5.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Aramark will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Aramark by 19.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 107,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,064,000 after purchasing an additional 17,571 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Aramark by 4.4% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,311,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,310,000 after purchasing an additional 97,572 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Aramark in the first quarter worth $2,221,000. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC increased its position in shares of Aramark by 3.8% in the first quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 38,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Aramark by 7.7% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 813,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,748,000 after purchasing an additional 58,143 shares during the period. 99.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aramark Company Profile

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

