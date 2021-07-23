Zacks: Brokerages Expect Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) to Announce $2.00 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $2.00 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Saia’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.06 and the lowest is $1.92. Saia reported earnings of $1.07 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 86.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Saia will report full-year earnings of $7.11 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.00 to $7.29. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $8.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.71 to $9.00. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Saia.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $484.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $479.85 million. Saia had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SAIA. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Saia from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $257.00 in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Stephens raised shares of Saia from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Saia from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Truist Securities decreased their price target on shares of Saia from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Saia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $225.77.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Saia in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Saia in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Saia in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Saia during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Saia during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:SAIA traded up $6.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $207.33. 4,518 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 179,947. The stock has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of 37.32, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $213.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Saia has a one year low of $116.14 and a one year high of $249.30.

Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.

