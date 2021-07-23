Zacks: Brokerages Expect Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Analysts expect Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP) to post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Martin Midstream Partners’ earnings. Martin Midstream Partners reported earnings of ($0.06) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 116.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Martin Midstream Partners will report full year earnings of ($0.32) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.08) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Martin Midstream Partners.

Get Martin Midstream Partners alerts:

Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $200.97 million for the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Martin Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

NASDAQ MMLP remained flat at $$3.04 on Thursday. 180,536 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 251,202. Martin Midstream Partners has a 12 month low of $1.03 and a 12 month high of $3.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.21 and a beta of 2.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.89.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MMLP. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Martin Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Martin Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in Martin Midstream Partners by 60.4% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 37,939 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 14,284 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Martin Midstream Partners by 253.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,879 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 22,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in Martin Midstream Partners by 109.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 51,164 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 26,791 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.92% of the company’s stock.

Martin Midstream Partners Company Profile

Martin Midstream Partners L.P., together with its subsidiaries, engages in terminalling, processing, storage, and packaging of petroleum products and by-products primarily in the United States Gulf Coast region. The company's Terminalling and Storage segment owns or operates 17 marine shore-based terminal facilities and 13 specialty terminal facilities that provide storage, refining, blending, packaging, and handling services for producers and suppliers of petroleum products and by-products.

See Also: Growth and Income Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Martin Midstream Partners (MMLP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.