Zacks: Brokerages Expect Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) to Post $0.30 EPS

Equities analysts expect Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.30 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Investors Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.29 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.31. Investors Bancorp reported earnings of $0.18 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 66.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Investors Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.24 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.23 to $1.26. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.35. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Investors Bancorp.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $200.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.62 million. Investors Bancorp had a net margin of 24.43% and a return on equity of 9.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ISBC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Investors Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Investors Bancorp in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $15.50 target price on shares of Investors Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Investors Bancorp from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.90.

Shares of Investors Bancorp stock opened at $12.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.32. Investors Bancorp has a 52-week low of $6.74 and a 52-week high of $15.71.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. Investors Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.57%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ISBC. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Investors Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Investors Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Investors Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Investors Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Investors Bancorp by 71.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,519 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

Investors Bancorp Company Profile

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and money market accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans; one-to four-family residential mortgage loans secured by one-to four-family residential real estate; and consumer and other loans primarily consisting of home equity loans, and home equity lines of credit, as well as various insurance products comprising life insurance, fixed annuities, and indexed annuities.

