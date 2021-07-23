Zacks: Brokerages Expect Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $34.47 Million

Analysts predict that Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) will announce sales of $34.47 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Gladstone Commercial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $33.93 million and the highest is $35.39 million. Gladstone Commercial posted sales of $33.53 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gladstone Commercial will report full-year sales of $139.74 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $137.17 million to $142.54 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $150.12 million, with estimates ranging from $148.54 million to $151.02 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Gladstone Commercial.

Get Gladstone Commercial alerts:

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.07). Gladstone Commercial had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 9.51%. The business had revenue of $34.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.63 million.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GOOD shares. Colliers Securities started coverage on Gladstone Commercial in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Aegis assumed coverage on Gladstone Commercial in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. B. Riley upped their target price on Gladstone Commercial from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gladstone Commercial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Gladstone Commercial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Gladstone Commercial in the first quarter valued at $57,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Gladstone Commercial in the first quarter valued at $63,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in Gladstone Commercial in the second quarter valued at $151,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Gladstone Commercial by 38.1% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Gladstone Commercial by 10.2% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 11,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOD stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $22.77. 798 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 153,469. Gladstone Commercial has a fifty-two week low of $15.78 and a fifty-two week high of $23.49. The company has a market capitalization of $828.60 million, a PE ratio of 1,141.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.19. The company has a quick ratio of 8.57, a current ratio of 8.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be paid a $0.1252 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.60%. Gladstone Commercial’s payout ratio is 95.54%.

Gladstone Commercial Company Profile

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through September 2020, Gladstone Commercial has paid 189 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

Recommended Story: Float

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gladstone Commercial (GOOD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Commercial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Commercial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.