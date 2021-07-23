Zacks: Brokerages Expect GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) to Announce $0.01 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) will post $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for GFL Environmental’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.11) and the highest is $0.26. GFL Environmental reported earnings per share of $0.02 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that GFL Environmental will report full year earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.81) to $0.74. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.46) to $0.92. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover GFL Environmental.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.23. GFL Environmental had a positive return on equity of 1.50% and a negative net margin of 21.35%. The firm had revenue of $937.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $922.25 million.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GFL shares. Raymond James increased their target price on GFL Environmental from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded GFL Environmental from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.50 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on GFL Environmental from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. GFL Environmental has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.83.

NYSE GFL traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.68. 49,814 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 960,239. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.02. GFL Environmental has a 12-month low of $17.19 and a 12-month high of $36.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.78 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 19th will be given a $0.011 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 16th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.13%. GFL Environmental’s payout ratio is 15.38%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of GFL Environmental in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of GFL Environmental in the 1st quarter worth approximately $197,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 377.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 4,535 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of GFL Environmental in the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of GFL Environmental in the 1st quarter worth approximately $250,000. Institutional investors own 57.65% of the company’s stock.

GFL Environmental Company Profile

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

