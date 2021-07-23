Zacks: Brokerages Expect Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLX) will report earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Enthusiast Gaming’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.08) and the highest is ($0.04). Enthusiast Gaming posted earnings per share of ($0.05) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Enthusiast Gaming will report full-year earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.27) to ($0.17). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.08) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.13) to ($0.04). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Enthusiast Gaming.

Get Enthusiast Gaming alerts:

Enthusiast Gaming (NASDAQ:EGLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05). Enthusiast Gaming had a negative net margin of 35.04% and a negative return on equity of 23.40%. The business had revenue of $23.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.99 million.

A number of analysts have recently commented on EGLX shares. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Enthusiast Gaming in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Enthusiast Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Enthusiast Gaming in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Enthusiast Gaming in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ EGLX opened at $5.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. Enthusiast Gaming has a 12-month low of $1.04 and a 12-month high of $8.88.

About Enthusiast Gaming

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc engages in the media, content, entertainment, and esports businesses the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates an online network of approximately 100 gaming related websites; owns and operates Enthusiast Gaming Live Expo, a video-gaming expo; provides management and support services to players involved in professional gaming; and owns and manages esports teams, which cover games comprising Call of Duty, Madden, Fortnite, Overwatch, Apex, and Valorant; and produces and programs approximately 30 weekly shows across AVOD and OTT channels, and represents approximately 500 gaming influencers across YouTube and Twitch.

Recommended Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Enthusiast Gaming (EGLX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Enthusiast Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enthusiast Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.