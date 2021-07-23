Zacks: Brokerages Expect Dyadic International, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYAI) to Announce -$0.09 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Dyadic International, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYAI) will announce ($0.09) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Dyadic International’s earnings. Dyadic International reported earnings per share of ($0.10) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dyadic International will report full-year earnings of ($0.40) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to ($0.37). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.12) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.31) to $0.07. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Dyadic International.

In other Dyadic International news, CEO Mark A. Emalfarb sold 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.72, for a total transaction of $85,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark A. Emalfarb sold 44,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.95, for a total value of $173,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 275,349 shares of company stock worth $1,053,105 over the last quarter. 23.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dyadic International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Dyadic International by 41.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,395 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 2,769 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Dyadic International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Dyadic International by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,097 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 1,865 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Dyadic International by 71.9% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,669 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 9,896 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DYAI traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.50. The stock had a trading volume of 541 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,668. Dyadic International has a 12 month low of $3.15 and a 12 month high of $9.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.60.

Dyadic International Company Profile

Dyadic International, Inc, a biotechnology platform company, develops, produces, and sells enzymes and other proteins in the United States. The company utilizes its patented and proprietary C1 technology and other technologies to conduct research, development, and commercial activities for the development and manufacturing of human and animal vaccines and drugs, such as virus like particles and antigens, monoclonal antibodies, fab antibody fragments, Fc-fusion proteins, biosimilars and/or biobetters, and other therapeutic enzymes and proteins.

