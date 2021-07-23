Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Will Announce Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) will announce earnings of $0.50 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for STAG Industrial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.49 and the highest is $0.51. STAG Industrial reported earnings per share of $0.47 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that STAG Industrial will report full year earnings of $2.00 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.98 to $2.02. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.06 to $2.13. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for STAG Industrial.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.35). STAG Industrial had a return on equity of 6.48% and a net margin of 32.77%. The firm had revenue of $134.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of STAG Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Capital One Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of STAG Industrial in a report on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.70.

STAG Industrial stock opened at $39.59 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. STAG Industrial has a fifty-two week low of $29.34 and a fifty-two week high of $40.38. The company has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.92, a PEG ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 0.90.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.1208 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.72%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of STAG Industrial in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 53.1% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 74.8% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

