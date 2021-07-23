Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $22.08 Million

Equities analysts expect Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) to announce sales of $22.08 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Rigel Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $22.93 million and the lowest is $21.31 million. Rigel Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $16.02 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Rigel Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $159.83 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $148.50 million to $170.66 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $130.60 million, with estimates ranging from $112.70 million to $143.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Rigel Pharmaceuticals.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $81.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.06 million. Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 8.58% and a negative return on equity of 20.29%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:RIGL opened at $4.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $711.29 million, a P/E ratio of -59.71 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.07. The company has a quick ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $2.14 and a fifty-two week high of $5.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Tri Locum Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC bought a new position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

About Rigel Pharmaceuticals

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs to treat hematologic disorders, cancer, and rare immune diseases. The company offers Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia.

