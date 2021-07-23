Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) to Announce $2.66 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) to announce $2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for PotlatchDeltic’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.42 to $3.10. PotlatchDeltic posted earnings of $0.04 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6,550%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that PotlatchDeltic will report full-year earnings of $7.15 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.95 to $8.00. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $4.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover PotlatchDeltic.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.18. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 24.67% and a net margin of 26.53%. The company had revenue of $354.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.25) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 69.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PCH shares. Raymond James upped their target price on PotlatchDeltic from $61.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $65.00 price target (up from $58.00) on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective (up previously from $58.00) on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.25.

PCH opened at $51.75 on Tuesday. PotlatchDeltic has a twelve month low of $38.46 and a twelve month high of $65.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 3.09.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio is 55.78%.

In other news, Director Michael J. Covey sold 26,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total transaction of $1,563,400.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric J. Cremers sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.72, for a total transaction of $1,214,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 144,122 shares of company stock worth $8,676,384 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in PotlatchDeltic in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 457.3% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 1,413 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PotlatchDeltic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.07% of the company’s stock.

PotlatchDeltic Company Profile

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

