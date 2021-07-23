Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $35.20 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN) will report sales of $35.20 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Medallion Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $34.38 million and the highest estimate coming in at $36.42 million. Medallion Financial reported sales of $30.01 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 17.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Medallion Financial will report full year sales of $140.05 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $137.24 million to $143.83 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $166.67 million, with estimates ranging from $153.45 million to $179.88 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Medallion Financial.

Get Medallion Financial alerts:

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $30.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.51 million. Medallion Financial had a negative net margin of 8.50% and a negative return on equity of 4.13%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MFIN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Medallion Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Medallion Financial from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Medallion Financial by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 376,689 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,846,000 after acquiring an additional 10,300 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Medallion Financial by 2.6% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 253,228 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,785,000 after buying an additional 6,470 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Medallion Financial by 2.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 146,409 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 3,375 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Medallion Financial by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 140,412 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 7,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corsair Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Medallion Financial by 102.1% in the first quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. now owns 52,594 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 26,576 shares in the last quarter. 22.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MFIN stock traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $8.61. The company had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,886. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.51 million, a PE ratio of -16.11 and a beta of 2.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Medallion Financial has a one year low of $2.31 and a one year high of $9.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.92.

About Medallion Financial

Medallion Financial Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a finance company in the United States. It originates, acquires, and services loans that finance taxi medallions and various types of commercial businesses. The company offers consumer loans for the purchase of recreational vehicles, boats, motorcycles, and trailers, as well as to finance home improvements; commercial loans for the purchase of equipment and related assets necessary to open a new business, or purchase or improvement of an existing business; and medallion loans.

Recommended Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Medallion Financial (MFIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Medallion Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medallion Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.