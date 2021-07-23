Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Edap Tms S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP) Will Post Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Analysts expect that Edap Tms S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP) will post earnings per share of $0.03 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Edap Tms’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.05 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.00. Edap Tms reported earnings of ($0.01) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 400%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Edap Tms will report full year earnings of $0.17 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.28. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.51. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Edap Tms.

Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $12.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.33 million. Edap Tms had a return on equity of 2.11% and a net margin of 0.92%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on EDAP shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on Edap Tms in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Edap Tms from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on Edap Tms from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.63.

Shares of NASDAQ EDAP opened at $6.08 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 601.00 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.59. Edap Tms has a 52-week low of $3.00 and a 52-week high of $10.68.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Edap Tms by 5.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 682,445 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,733,000 after buying an additional 36,819 shares during the period. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Edap Tms by 341.4% during the first quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 573,374 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,816,000 after purchasing an additional 443,485 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Edap Tms by 152.1% during the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 254,818 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 153,736 shares in the last quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Edap Tms by 168.0% during the first quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 137,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 86,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edap Tms during the fourth quarter worth $302,000. Institutional investors own 17.26% of the company’s stock.

About Edap Tms

EDAP TMS SA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, distributes, and maintains a portfolio of minimally-invasive medical devices for the treatment of urological diseases in Asia, France, the United States, and internationally. It operates in three divisions: High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU); Extracorporeal ShockWave Lithotripsy (ESWL); and Distribution.

