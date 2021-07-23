Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) Will Announce Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) will report $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for City Office REIT’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.33 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.32. City Office REIT posted earnings of $0.29 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that City Office REIT will report full-year earnings of $1.31 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.32. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $1.39. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow City Office REIT.

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.77. City Office REIT had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 32.78%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CIO. Compass Point lifted their price target on City Office REIT from $8.75 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on City Office REIT from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of City Office REIT in a report on Sunday, June 27th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on City Office REIT from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut City Office REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. City Office REIT presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.40.

Shares of City Office REIT stock opened at $12.56 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. City Office REIT has a twelve month low of $6.12 and a twelve month high of $12.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.18. The stock has a market cap of $545.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.63.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. City Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.18%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CIO. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of City Office REIT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of City Office REIT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of City Office REIT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $95,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of City Office REIT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of City Office REIT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.56% of the company’s stock.

City Office REIT Company Profile

City Office REIT, Inc (NYSE: CIO) invests in high-quality office properties in 18-hour cities with strong economic fundamentals, primarily in the Southern and Western United States. At September 30, 2020, CIO owned office complexes comprising 5.8 million square feet of net rentable area (ÂNRAÂ).

