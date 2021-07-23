Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) Will Post Earnings of -$0.24 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) will post earnings per share of ($0.24) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Berkeley Lights’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.20) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.28). Berkeley Lights reported earnings per share of ($4.25) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 94.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, August 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Berkeley Lights will report full-year earnings of ($0.94) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.01) to ($0.80). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.82) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.95) to ($0.58). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Berkeley Lights.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.01). Berkeley Lights had a negative return on equity of 33.57% and a negative net margin of 70.27%. The firm had revenue of $18.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.76 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Berkeley Lights in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Berkeley Lights from $80.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Berkeley Lights from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded Berkeley Lights from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Berkeley Lights has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.33.

In other news, General Counsel Stuart L. Merkadeau sold 14,920 shares of Berkeley Lights stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.98, for a total value of $611,421.60. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 169,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,961,600.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Keith Breinlinger sold 4,000 shares of Berkeley Lights stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.91, for a total value of $167,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,342,628.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 141,510 shares of company stock valued at $6,497,845 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLI. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Berkeley Lights by 249.3% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,115,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,976,000 after buying an additional 3,651,475 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Berkeley Lights by 271.3% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,857,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,552,000 after purchasing an additional 2,088,128 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Berkeley Lights by 231.4% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,104,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,467,000 after purchasing an additional 771,040 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Berkeley Lights by 102.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,337,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,198,000 after purchasing an additional 676,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Berkeley Lights by 131.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,067,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,630,000 after purchasing an additional 605,392 shares during the last quarter. 56.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BLI stock traded down $1.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.66. The stock had a trading volume of 1,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 924,069. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.23. The company has a current ratio of 6.71, a quick ratio of 6.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Berkeley Lights has a one year low of $35.51 and a one year high of $113.53. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.09.

Berkeley Lights Company Profile

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

