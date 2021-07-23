Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $177.55 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) will report sales of $177.55 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Allegro MicroSystems’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $177.60 million and the lowest is $177.50 million. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allegro MicroSystems will report full year sales of $713.30 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $712.10 million to $714.50 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $785.05 million, with estimates ranging from $775.50 million to $794.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Allegro MicroSystems.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $175.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.99 earnings per share. Allegro MicroSystems’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ALGM shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Allegro MicroSystems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.88.

In other news, CFO Paul V. Walsh, Jr. sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total transaction of $1,757,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 97,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,448,049.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Thomas C. Jr. Teebagy sold 93,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.90, for a total transaction of $2,517,194.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 406,146 shares of company stock valued at $10,616,015 in the last quarter. 26.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 992,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,163,000 after acquiring an additional 107,037 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Allegro MicroSystems by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,384,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,102,000 after buying an additional 325,894 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Allegro MicroSystems by 708.2% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 614,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,571,000 after buying an additional 538,252 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new position in Allegro MicroSystems in the 1st quarter valued at $299,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Allegro MicroSystems by 87,514.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 636,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,147,000 after buying an additional 636,233 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALGM traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.18. 6,957 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 426,519. Allegro MicroSystems has a twelve month low of $16.78 and a twelve month high of $34.66. The firm has a market cap of $4.96 billion and a PE ratio of 108.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 3.69.

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers and rangefinders, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

