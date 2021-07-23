Zacks: Analysts Expect Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) to Announce -$0.13 EPS

Analysts forecast that Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) will report ($0.13) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Molecular Templates’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.79 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.42). Molecular Templates reported earnings per share of ($0.65) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 80%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Molecular Templates will report full year earnings of ($1.44) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.87) to ($0.83). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($1.89) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.27) to ($1.26). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Molecular Templates.

Get Molecular Templates alerts:

Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.82). Molecular Templates had a negative net margin of 611.90% and a negative return on equity of 138.03%. The company had revenue of $3.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.66 million.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Molecular Templates from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Molecular Templates from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 3rd. Bank of America began coverage on Molecular Templates in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Molecular Templates from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.20.

MTEM traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $7.24. 975 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 247,853. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Molecular Templates has a one year low of $6.41 and a one year high of $15.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.26. The company has a market capitalization of $406.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 1.31.

In other Molecular Templates news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech purchased 119,382 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.96 per share, for a total transaction of $830,898.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 38.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Molecular Templates by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Molecular Templates by 122.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,170 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Molecular Templates by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,559 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Molecular Templates by 5.6% during the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 39,636 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Molecular Templates by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,317 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199 shares in the last quarter. 62.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Molecular Templates

Molecular Templates, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its proprietary drug platform technology is engineered toxin bodies (ETBs). The company's lead drug candidate is MT-3724 that is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed and refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; and Phase II clinical trial for treating non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

Read More: What is a conference call?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Molecular Templates (MTEM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Molecular Templates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molecular Templates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.