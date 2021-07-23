Zacks: Analysts Expect I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) to Post -$0.78 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) will report earnings of ($0.78) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for I-Mab’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.90) and the highest is ($0.65). The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that I-Mab will report full-year earnings of ($2.85) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.95) to ($1.09). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.83) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.74) to ($0.53). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover I-Mab.

Get I-Mab alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on IMAB shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of I-Mab in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of I-Mab from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of I-Mab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of I-Mab in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, China Renaissance Securities lifted their target price on shares of I-Mab from $78.91 to $102.98 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. I-Mab presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in I-Mab during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in I-Mab during the 1st quarter worth $182,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in I-Mab during the 4th quarter worth $195,000. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in I-Mab during the 1st quarter worth $402,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in I-Mab during the 4th quarter worth $407,000. 32.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IMAB traded down $5.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $72.97. 34,934 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 443,883. The company has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.63 and a beta of 0.75. I-Mab has a one year low of $27.50 and a one year high of $85.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $75.34.

I-Mab Company Profile

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics to treat cancer and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab, a CD38 antibody that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple myeloma and autoimmune diseases; Eftansomatropin alfa, a long-acting human growth hormone, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; Lemzoparlimab, a CD47 monoclonal antibody that has completed Phase 1a clinical trials with RBC-sparing differentiation; and Olamkicept, an IL-6 blocker that has completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and autoimmune.

See Also: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on I-Mab (IMAB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for I-Mab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for I-Mab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.