Zacks: Analysts Expect Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) to Announce -$0.11 EPS

Equities analysts expect Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) to report earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Curis’ earnings. Curis reported earnings of ($0.17) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Curis will report full year earnings of ($0.44) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.43). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.40) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to ($0.19). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Curis.

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). Curis had a negative net margin of 292.06% and a negative return on equity of 62.24%. The business had revenue of $2.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 million.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CRIS. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Curis from $15.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Curis in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Curis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Curis in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Curis from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.83.

Shares of Curis stock opened at $7.70 on Tuesday. Curis has a twelve month low of $0.90 and a twelve month high of $17.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.24.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Curis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Curis in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Curis in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Curis in the first quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, Knott David M purchased a new stake in shares of Curis in the first quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

Curis Company Profile

Curis, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage drug candidates include CA-4948, an oral small molecule drug candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of non-hodgkin lymphomas, and acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes; and CI-8993, a monoclonal antibody designed to antagonize the V-domain Ig suppressor of T cell activation that is in Phase Ia/Ib clinical trial in patients with solid tumors.

