Zacks: Analysts Expect Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.73 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) to announce sales of $1.73 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Avantor’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.72 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.77 billion. Avantor reported sales of $1.48 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 16.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Avantor will report full year sales of $7.13 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.00 billion to $7.26 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $7.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.24 billion to $7.85 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Avantor.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Avantor had a return on equity of 41.17% and a net margin of 3.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AVTR shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Avantor from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet upgraded Avantor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Avantor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Avantor from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Avantor from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Avantor has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.29.

Shares of Avantor stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.20. 98,741 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,553,348. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.94. The company has a market capitalization of $21.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.79. Avantor has a one year low of $18.27 and a one year high of $37.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56.

In related news, EVP Christophe Couturier sold 28,096 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.73, for a total transaction of $1,003,870.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 110,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,933,051.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP James Bramwell sold 6,112 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $226,144.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,513,268 shares of company stock worth $109,241,820 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Avantor by 51.8% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in Avantor during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Avantor in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Avantor in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in Avantor in the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

About Avantor

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

