Zacks: Analysts Expect Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) Will Post Earnings of $1.46 Per Share

Analysts expect Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) to post $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Aspen Technology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.41 to $1.49. Aspen Technology reported earnings per share of $1.54 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Aspen Technology will report full year earnings of $5.13 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.07 to $5.18. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.28 to $5.03. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Aspen Technology.

Get Aspen Technology alerts:

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.06). Aspen Technology had a net margin of 45.30% and a return on equity of 55.65%. The business had revenue of $162.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.37 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aspen Technology in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.83.

Aspen Technology stock opened at $145.20 on Tuesday. Aspen Technology has a 1-year low of $94.08 and a 1-year high of $162.56. The company has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 5.42 and a quick ratio of 5.42.

In related news, Director Jr. Robert M. Whelan sold 8,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total transaction of $1,253,984.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,759 shares in the company, valued at $2,483,773.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Antonio J. Pietri sold 48,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.06, for a total transaction of $6,631,021.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 285,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,395,282.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 71,833 shares of company stock valued at $10,018,540. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in Aspen Technology by 2.7% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,720 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its position in Aspen Technology by 0.5% during the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 21,014 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,032,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Aspen Technology by 4.6% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,459 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Aspen Technology during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Aspen Technology by 7.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,954 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Technology Company Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset optimization solutions in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services and Other. It offers asset optimization software that optimizes asset design, operations, and maintenance in various industrial environments.

Recommended Story: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aspen Technology (AZPN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.