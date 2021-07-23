Zacks: Analysts Anticipate QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share

Analysts expect that QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK) will post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for QuickLogic’s earnings. QuickLogic posted earnings per share of ($0.26) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that QuickLogic will report full-year earnings of ($0.38) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to ($0.34). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.13) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for QuickLogic.

Get QuickLogic alerts:

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.05). QuickLogic had a negative return on equity of 70.83% and a negative net margin of 111.00%. The company had revenue of $2.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.37) EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on QUIK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of QuickLogic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Roth Capital upgraded shares of QuickLogic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ:QUIK opened at $5.82 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.36. QuickLogic has a fifty-two week low of $2.52 and a fifty-two week high of $12.49. The company has a market capitalization of $66.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.06 and a beta of 2.44.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QUIK. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in QuickLogic by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 152,717 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 7,361 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in QuickLogic in the 4th quarter worth about $95,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in QuickLogic in the 1st quarter worth about $71,000. Roubaix Capital LLC purchased a new position in QuickLogic in the 1st quarter worth about $1,120,000. Finally, Adalta Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in QuickLogic in the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.52% of the company’s stock.

About QuickLogic

QuickLogic Corporation, a semiconductor company, develops semiconductor platforms and intellectual property solutions for smartphones, wearable, hearable, tablets, and the Internet-of-Things devices. It also provides flexible sensor processing solutions, ultra-low power display bridges, ultra-low power field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and analytics toolkit, an end-to-end software suite that offers processes for developing pattern matching sensor algorithms using machine learning technology, as well as programming hardware and design software solutions.

See Also: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on QuickLogic (QUIK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for QuickLogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuickLogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.