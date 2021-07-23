Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) Will Announce Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) will announce $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Orion Energy Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.11. Orion Energy Systems posted earnings of ($0.07) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 214.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Orion Energy Systems will report full year earnings of $0.32 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.35. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.54 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Orion Energy Systems.

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The electronics maker reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $35.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.22 million. Orion Energy Systems had a net margin of 22.37% and a return on equity of 13.64%.

A number of research analysts have commented on OESX shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Orion Energy Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Orion Energy Systems in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Orion Energy Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Orion Energy Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Orion Energy Systems in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.88.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Orion Energy Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $743,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Orion Energy Systems by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 205,101 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after acquiring an additional 14,354 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Orion Energy Systems by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 1,227,800 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $8,545,000 after acquiring an additional 315,600 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Orion Energy Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 20,220.0% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC now owns 26,416 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 26,286 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

OESX stock opened at $5.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $155.93 million, a P/E ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 2.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.70. Orion Energy Systems has a 12 month low of $3.90 and a 12 month high of $11.98.

About Orion Energy Systems

Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, installs, and implements energy management systems for commercial office and retail, exterior area lighting, and industrial applications in North America. The company operates in three segments: Orion Engineered Systems, Orion Distribution Services, and Orion U.S.

