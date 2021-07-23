Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $116.51 Million

Equities analysts expect Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) to announce sales of $116.51 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Bandwidth’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $116.01 million and the highest estimate coming in at $117.00 million. Bandwidth reported sales of $76.79 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 51.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bandwidth will report full-year sales of $472.84 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $462.35 million to $476.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $559.52 million, with estimates ranging from $537.66 million to $575.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Bandwidth.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.29. Bandwidth had a positive return on equity of 2.94% and a negative net margin of 12.43%. The business had revenue of $113.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.37 million.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BAND shares. started coverage on Bandwidth in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Bandwidth in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. started coverage on Bandwidth in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on Bandwidth in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bandwidth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bandwidth has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.60.

In related news, Director Douglas A. Suriano sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.09, for a total value of $109,672.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $702,586.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Rebecca Bottorff sold 3,455 shares of Bandwidth stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.15, for a total value of $470,398.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,016,359.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,789 shares of company stock valued at $1,180,385 over the last 90 days. 11.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BAND. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Bandwidth by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Bandwidth by 3,091.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 39,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,043,000 after acquiring an additional 38,091 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Bandwidth by 52.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Bandwidth by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 139,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,471,000 after acquiring an additional 7,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 144.6% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 3,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 2,064 shares in the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BAND opened at $135.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.38 and a beta of 0.47. Bandwidth has a twelve month low of $107.01 and a twelve month high of $198.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $126.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 4.98 and a quick ratio of 4.98.

Bandwidth Company Profile

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

