Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) to Post -$0.05 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) to post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Ballard Power Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.07) to ($0.03). Ballard Power Systems also posted earnings per share of ($0.05) during the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Ballard Power Systems will report full-year earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to ($0.12). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.15) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.21) to ($0.01). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Ballard Power Systems.

Get Ballard Power Systems alerts:

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 56.85% and a negative return on equity of 7.08%. The business had revenue of $17.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.74 million.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Ballard Power Systems from $35.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ballard Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on Ballard Power Systems from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ballard Power Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.07.

Ballard Power Systems stock opened at $16.11 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 26.03, a quick ratio of 25.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Ballard Power Systems has a 1 year low of $12.68 and a 1 year high of $42.28. The firm has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.71 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.97.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in Ballard Power Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new stake in Ballard Power Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 64.4% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,553 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 96.4% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. 26.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ballard Power Systems

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products primarily in Canada. The company offers heavy duty modules, marine systems, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and material handling products. It also provides technology solutions, including engineering and technology transfer, as well as the licenses and sells intellectual property portfolio and fundamental knowledge for various proton exchange membrane fuel cell applications.

Featured Story: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ballard Power Systems (BLDP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ballard Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ballard Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.