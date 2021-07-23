Yumanity Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMTX) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Yumanity Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMTX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Yumanity Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company involved in the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. The company’s product candidate includes YTX-7739.Yumanity Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc., is based in BOSTON. “

Get Yumanity Therapeutics alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright started coverage on Yumanity Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Yumanity Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company.

Yumanity Therapeutics stock opened at $8.98 on Wednesday. Yumanity Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $8.87 and a 52 week high of $36.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a current ratio of 3.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.62 million, a PE ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 0.66.

Yumanity Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.00 million. Equities research analysts predict that Yumanity Therapeutics will post -3.83 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Yumanity Therapeutics by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Yumanity Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Yumanity Therapeutics by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 9,962 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yumanity Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $312,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yumanity Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.00% of the company’s stock.

About Yumanity Therapeutics

Yumanity Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of treatments for neurodegenerative diseases caused by protein misfolding. It focuses on discovering disease-modifying therapies to treat Parkinson's disease, dementia with Lewy bodies, multiple system atrophy, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, frontotemporal lobar degeneration, and Alzheimer's diseases.

Featured Story: What is Blockchain?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Yumanity Therapeutics (YMTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Yumanity Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yumanity Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.