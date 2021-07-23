Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) Reaches New 1-Year High at $123.42

Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $123.42 and last traded at $122.98, with a volume of 40543 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $120.26.

Several analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Yum! Brands from $105.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Argus upgraded Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Yum! Brands from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Yum! Brands from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Yum! Brands from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Yum! Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.72.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average is $117.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.09.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.20. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 19.52%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. Yum! Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 55.25%.

Yum! Brands declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, May 10th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 5.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CEO Anthony Lowings sold 2,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.49, for a total transaction of $290,688.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 10,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.16, for a total value of $1,302,294.08. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,242 shares in the company, valued at $1,951,638.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 63,914 shares of company stock worth $7,577,087. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,542 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $753,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. grew its stake in Yum! Brands by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 2,038 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC grew its stake in Yum! Brands by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,540 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Yum! Brands by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 2,127 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in Yum! Brands by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 415 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 77.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM)

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, the Taco Bell Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

See Also: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.