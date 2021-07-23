Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) Shares Gap Down to $7.16

Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $7.16, but opened at $6.84. Yatsen shares last traded at $6.26, with a volume of 22,498 shares.

Several research firms recently issued reports on YSG. 86 Research began coverage on shares of Yatsen in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Yatsen in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yatsen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.30.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion and a PE ratio of -2.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.51.

Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $220.47 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that Yatsen Holding Limited will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yatsen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,258,000. Quaero Capital S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Yatsen during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,445,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Yatsen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,913,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Yatsen by 0.5% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,737,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,503,000 after buying an additional 25,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Yatsen in the first quarter worth $54,208,000. Institutional investors own 18.85% of the company’s stock.

Yatsen Company Profile (NYSE:YSG)

Yatsen Holding Limited engages in the development and sale of beauty products under the brands of Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, and Abby's Choice in the People's Republic of China. The company offers color cosmetics, eye makeup, lip makeup, face makeup, skincare, and nail products; makeup tools and accessories, including brush sets, cotton cosmetic pads, mirrors, and makeup sponges; kits; and other products, such as perfumes and cross-over products, including beauty devices and colored contact lenses.

