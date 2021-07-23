Yara International ASA Expected to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.72 Per Share (OTCMKTS:YARIY)

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) – Analysts at Scotiabank upped their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Yara International ASA in a report issued on Sunday, July 18th. Scotiabank analyst B. Isaacson now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.72 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.65. Scotiabank currently has a “Sector Perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank also issued estimates for Yara International ASA’s FY2021 earnings at $2.42 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS.

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. Yara International ASA had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 8.68%.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on YARIY. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Yara International ASA in a research note on Friday, April 16th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Yara International ASA in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. BNP Paribas downgraded Yara International ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Yara International ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Nordea Equity Research upgraded Yara International ASA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Yara International ASA stock opened at $26.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $14.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.19. Yara International ASA has a twelve month low of $17.18 and a twelve month high of $28.56.

Yara International ASA Company Profile

Yara International ASA provides environmental and industrial solutions in Norway and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sales & Marketing, New Business, and Production. The Sales & Marketing segment offers nitrogen-based fertilizers, including urea, urea ammonium nitrate, calcium ammonium nitrate, ammonium nitrate, calcium nitrate, and compound fertilizers that contain plant nutrients, such as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium, as well as foliar and fertigation solutions through micronutrients.

