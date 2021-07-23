Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.31 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) will post sales of $1.31 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Xylem’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.34 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.29 billion. Xylem posted sales of $1.16 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Xylem will report full year sales of $5.33 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.25 billion to $5.40 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $5.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.52 billion to $5.78 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Xylem.

Get Xylem alerts:

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.19. Xylem had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. Xylem’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on XYL. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Xylem in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Xylem from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Argus started coverage on shares of Xylem in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Xylem from $112.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Xylem presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.17.

In related news, Director Jeanne Beliveau-Dunn sold 1,435 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.56, for a total value of $173,003.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Patrick Decker sold 9,154 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.77, for a total value of $1,105,528.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 256,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,941,153.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,249 shares of company stock valued at $3,491,860 over the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XYL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Xylem during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $240,289,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in Xylem during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,987,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Xylem by 42.1% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,611,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $169,541,000 after purchasing an additional 477,666 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Xylem by 30.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,020,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $212,536,000 after purchasing an additional 477,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Xylem by 44.8% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,454,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $153,012,000 after purchasing an additional 449,886 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE XYL traded up $1.34 on Tuesday, reaching $123.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 892,749. Xylem has a twelve month low of $71.87 and a twelve month high of $122.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $22.21 billion, a PE ratio of 51.23, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $118.29.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.37%.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

See Also: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Xylem (XYL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.