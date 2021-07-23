Xiotri (XIOT) Price Tops $94.75

Xiotri (CURRENCY:XIOT) traded up 3.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 22nd. Xiotri has a market capitalization of $418,606.37 and approximately $2,338.00 worth of Xiotri was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Xiotri coin can currently be purchased for approximately $94.75 or 0.00292927 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Xiotri has traded up 9.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003092 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.07 or 0.00049670 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002727 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003098 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00014776 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $278.78 or 0.00861855 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00006284 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Xiotri Coin Profile

Xiotri (CRYPTO:XIOT) is a coin. Xiotri’s total supply is 5,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,418 coins. Xiotri’s official Twitter account is @xiotri_defi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Xiotri is xiotri.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “XIOTRI is a community-based protocol for fair multi-asset collateral yield exposure. XIOT tokens were created and distributed directly to its community of supporters. There was no presale. Holders of XIOT tokens strictly gain value by participating in the XIOTRI yield farming ecosystem. The staking mechanism is still under construction and will be deployed after exhaustive testing to ensure a bug-free release. “

Buying and Selling Xiotri

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xiotri directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Xiotri should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Xiotri using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

