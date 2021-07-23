Xend Finance Market Capitalization Achieves $2.68 Million (XEND)

Xend Finance (CURRENCY:XEND) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 23rd. Over the last week, Xend Finance has traded up 2% against the dollar. One Xend Finance coin can currently be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000417 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Xend Finance has a market capitalization of $2.68 million and $422,927.00 worth of Xend Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003079 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001835 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.86 or 0.00039606 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.89 or 0.00104331 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.12 or 0.00142003 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002947 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,513.43 or 1.00099200 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003076 BTC.

About Xend Finance

Xend Finance’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,822,691 coins. Xend Finance’s official Twitter account is @xendfinance . The Reddit community for Xend Finance is https://reddit.com/r/XendFinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Xend Finance is a decentralized Credit Union protocol built to optimize, improve and add value to the core operations of credit unions globally. Xend Finance is decentralizing savings, lending, borrowing and investment operations of credit unions. “

