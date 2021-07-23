WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) Shares Gap Up Following Earnings Beat

WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $43.13, but opened at $45.21. WSFS Financial shares last traded at $43.81, with a volume of 934 shares traded.

The bank reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $1.16. The business had revenue of $106.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.98 million. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 23.80%. WSFS Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.46) EPS.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on WSFS shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded WSFS Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WSFS Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.50.

In other WSFS Financial news, EVP Paul S. Greenplate sold 1,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.54, for a total value of $67,193.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $682,077.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Mark A. Turner sold 13,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total value of $728,897.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $546,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 138,110 shares of company stock valued at $7,231,234. 1.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in shares of WSFS Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $1,824,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in WSFS Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $210,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in WSFS Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $296,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in WSFS Financial by 61.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,111 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,250,000 after buying an additional 9,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in WSFS Financial by 179.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 797,799 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,722,000 after buying an additional 512,365 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.22.

WSFS Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:WSFS)

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

