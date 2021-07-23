WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.16 EPS

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $1.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $106.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.98 million. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 23.80%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.46) EPS.

NASDAQ WSFS traded up $0.48 on Friday, reaching $43.61. The stock had a trading volume of 1,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,935. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.22. WSFS Financial has a 1-year low of $24.59 and a 1-year high of $55.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 1.34.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WSFS. Zacks Investment Research lowered WSFS Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised WSFS Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.50.

In other news, Director Mark A. Turner sold 13,340 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total transaction of $728,897.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $546,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Mark A. Turner sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total value of $1,519,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 73,654 shares in the company, valued at $3,730,575.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 138,110 shares of company stock worth $7,231,234. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

WSFS Financial Company Profile

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

