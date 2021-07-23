Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties Price Up 1.8% Over Last Week (WVG0)

Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties (CURRENCY:WVG0) traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 23rd. One Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties coin can currently be bought for about $288.31 or 0.00888999 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties has traded up 1.8% against the US dollar. Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties has a market capitalization of $98,023.88 and approximately $28.00 worth of Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped CryptoKitties ($WCK) is a currency that provides liquidity to the market and establishes a base floor value for all CryptoKitties. Wrapped Virgin Gen 0 (WVG0) is an ERC20 token, backed 1:1 by an ERC721 virgin Generation 0 CryptoKitty. “

Buying and Selling Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties using one of the exchanges listed above.

