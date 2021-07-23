Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) Market Cap Reaches $6.34 Billion

Wrapped Bitcoin (CURRENCY:WBTC) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 23rd. Wrapped Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion and approximately $158.90 million worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Wrapped Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $32,565.72 or 1.00032986 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.23 or 0.00034496 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00006007 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.68 or 0.00051235 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000782 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00009411 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003089 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000432 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000010 BTC.

WBTC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 27th, 2018. Wrapped Bitcoin’s total supply is 194,675 coins. Wrapped Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @WrappedBTC . The official website for Wrapped Bitcoin is wbtc.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) is the first ERC20 token backed 1:1 with Bitcoin. WBTC standardizes Bitcoin to the ERC20 format, creating smart contracts for Bitcoin. This makes it easier to write smart contracts that integrate Bitcoin transfers. To receive WBTC, a user requests tokens from a merchant. The merchant then performs the required KYC / AML procedures and verifies the user’s identity. Once this is completed, the user and merchant execute their swap, with Bitcoin from the user transferring to the merchant, and WBTC from the merchant transferring to the user. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Bitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

