Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) Shares Purchased by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Worthington Industries were worth $691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in Worthington Industries by 777.6% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Worthington Industries by 273.0% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Worthington Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. acquired a new position in Worthington Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Worthington Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. Institutional investors own 47.31% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John B. Blystone sold 31,371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total value of $2,217,929.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 182,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,909,537.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Sidney A. Ribeau sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.16, for a total value of $473,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 64,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,792,451.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 90,459 shares of company stock worth $6,208,162. Insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Worthington Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, May 29th.

WOR opened at $61.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.91. Worthington Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.69 and a 1-year high of $75.45.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $978.32 million for the quarter. Worthington Industries had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 22.82%. The business’s revenue was up 60.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Worthington Industries, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Worthington Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.09%.

About Worthington Industries

Worthington Industries, Inc, a metals manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing and manufactured metal products in the United States, Austria, Canada, Mexico, Poland, and Portugal. It operates through two segments, Steel Processing and Pressure Cylinders. The Steel Processing segment processes flat-rolled steel for customers primarily in the automotive, aerospace, agricultural, appliance, construction, container, hardware, heavy-truck, HVAC, lawn and garden, leisure and recreation, office furniture, and office equipment markets.

