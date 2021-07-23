World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) Reaches New 52-Week High After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $179.99 and last traded at $176.63, with a volume of 176 shares. The stock had previously closed at $168.55.

The credit services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.43. World Acceptance had a return on equity of 23.20% and a net margin of 16.80%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WRLD. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of World Acceptance in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Stephens raised World Acceptance from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut World Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th.

In related news, Director Darrell E. Whitaker sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $297,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Jason E. Childers sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.04, for a total value of $166,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,049 shares in the company, valued at $2,332,695.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,292 shares of company stock worth $742,140. Insiders own 39.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WRLD. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in World Acceptance in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in World Acceptance in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in World Acceptance in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in World Acceptance in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new stake in World Acceptance in the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. 84.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 14.24, a quick ratio of 14.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $161.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 1.59.

About World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD)

World Acceptance Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in small-loan consumer finance business. The company offers short-term small installment loans, medium-term larger installment loans, related credit insurance, and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides automobile club memberships to its borrowers; and income tax return preparation and electronic filing services.

