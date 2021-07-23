Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) COO Sells $1,248,727.16 in Stock

Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) COO James Bozzini sold 5,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.37, for a total transaction of $1,248,727.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ WDAY opened at $237.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Workday, Inc. has a one year low of $174.52 and a one year high of $282.77. The stock has a market cap of $58.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -335.09 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $233.02.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The software maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.14. Workday had a negative net margin of 3.81% and a negative return on equity of 0.14%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

WDAY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Workday in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Workday from $296.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $273.65.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Workday in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,807,000. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC increased its stake in Workday by 75.9% in the 2nd quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 12,765 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,048,000 after purchasing an additional 5,508 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in Workday by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 23,639 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,644,000 after purchasing an additional 4,011 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its stake in Workday by 97.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 2,547 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in Workday in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,508,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.22% of the company’s stock.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human resources. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

