Wings Tops One Day Trading Volume of $8,623.00 (WINGS)

Wings (CURRENCY:WINGS) traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 23rd. Wings has a market capitalization of $3.55 million and approximately $8,623.00 worth of Wings was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wings coin can now be purchased for $0.0355 or 0.00000108 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Wings has traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Wings alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003052 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.98 or 0.00048724 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002774 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003055 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00014785 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $282.28 or 0.00860933 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00005921 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000340 BTC.

About Wings

Wings (CRYPTO:WINGS) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 25th, 2017. Wings’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 99,999,994 coins. The Reddit community for Wings is /r/WingsDAO . Wings’ official Twitter account is @wingsplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . Wings’ official website is wings.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Wings is a platform where users can create and invest in Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs). These DAOs can be created without any specific coding knowledge or technical skills, and are approved through a prediction market feature. the Wings Platform is run by a DAO itself, the Wings DAO. Wings DAO tokens, WINGS, represent a share within that DAO and allows users to vote on the developments of the platform, and to recieve dividends from the fees generated within the platform. “

Wings Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wings directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wings should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wings using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wings and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.