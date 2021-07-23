WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) Shares Bought by Eminence Capital LP

Eminence Capital LP raised its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) by 26.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,885,576 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,075,840 shares during the period. WillScot Mobile Mini accounts for about 3.4% of Eminence Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Eminence Capital LP owned 4.36% of WillScot Mobile Mini worth $274,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WSC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the 4th quarter worth $43,090,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,428,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,382,000 after buying an additional 1,495,088 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 217.1% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 1,986,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,175,000 after buying an additional 1,360,339 shares during the last quarter. Newbrook Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the 1st quarter worth $33,848,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the 1st quarter worth $31,495,000. Institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WSC traded up $0.32 on Friday, reaching $28.32. The stock had a trading volume of 9,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,318,225. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.29. The company has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of 39.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.88. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 12-month low of $14.37 and a 12-month high of $30.38.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $425.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.37 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 8.06%. As a group, equities analysts predict that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Holding S.A R.L. Sapphire sold 948,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.41, for a total transaction of $27,886,562.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark S. Bartlett purchased 20,000 shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.04 per share, for a total transaction of $560,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 129,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,643,097. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 23,806,760 shares of company stock valued at $663,470,812. 63.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WillScot Mobile Mini from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.78.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular and portable storage services. The firm offers furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate services. It offers turnkey office space and storage solutions for temporary applications in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security and energy sectors.

