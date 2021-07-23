Williams Industrial Services Group (OTCMKTS:WLMS) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Williams Industrial Services Group (OTCMKTS:WLMS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Williams Industrial Services Group provides general and specialty construction, maintenance and modification and plant management support services. It serves nuclear, hydro and fossil power generation, pulp and paper, refining, petrochemical and other process and manufacturing industries. Williams Industrial Services Group, formerly known as Global Power Equipment Group, is based in IRVING, Texas. “

Shares of WLMS stock opened at $5.13 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.49. Williams Industrial Services Group has a twelve month low of $1.04 and a twelve month high of $6.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $132.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 171.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.19.

Williams Industrial Services Group (OTCMKTS:WLMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $60.85 million during the quarter. Williams Industrial Services Group had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 10.67%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Williams Industrial Services Group will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert B. Mills bought 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.78 per share, with a total value of $202,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 352,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,039,264.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 22.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wynnefield Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Williams Industrial Services Group in the 1st quarter worth about $22,105,000. Minerva Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Williams Industrial Services Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,117,000. Walthausen & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Williams Industrial Services Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,334,000. GFI Investment Counsel Ltd. bought a new position in Williams Industrial Services Group during the first quarter worth $223,000. Finally, CapWealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Williams Industrial Services Group during the first quarter worth $92,000. Institutional investors own 35.96% of the company’s stock.

Williams Industrial Services Group Company Profile

Williams Industrial Services Group Inc provides construction, maintenance, and support services to energy, power, and industrial end markets in the United States and Canada. The company offers maintenance, modification, repair, and other capital project services to extend life cycles of nuclear, paper, chemical, fossil fuel, industrial gas, hydro power, natural gas, municipal water and wastewater, and other facilities.

