William Blair Reiterates “$35.13” Price Target for Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO)

William Blair set a $35.13 price target on Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Karooooo’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.39 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.47 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on KARO. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Karooooo from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Karooooo in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Investec started coverage on shares of Karooooo in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $44.50 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Karooooo in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a buy rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Karooooo from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $44.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:KARO opened at $36.35 on Tuesday. Karooooo has a 52 week low of $28.35 and a 52 week high of $42.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.74.

Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28. The firm had revenue of $41.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.32 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Karooooo will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

About Karooooo

Karooooo Ltd. develops a vehicle fleet management software solution. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Singapore.

