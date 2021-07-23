William Blair Comments on Agile Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:AGRX)

Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX) – William Blair cut their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Agile Therapeutics in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 21st. William Blair analyst T. Lugo now forecasts that the specialty pharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.23) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.20). William Blair also issued estimates for Agile Therapeutics’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.84) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.53) EPS.

Get Agile Therapeutics alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agile Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Agile Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.25.

Shares of Agile Therapeutics stock opened at $1.21 on Friday. Agile Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.07 and a 52 week high of $3.89. The company has a current ratio of 4.97, a quick ratio of 4.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.44.

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.65 million.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGRX. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Agile Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Agile Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Agile Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Agile Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Agile Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. 43.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Alfred Altomari bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.61 per share, for a total transaction of $32,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 488,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $786,823.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Agile Therapeutics Company Profile

Agile Therapeutics, Inc, a women's healthcare company, researches, develops, and commercializes prescription contraceptive products for women in the United States. Its lead product is Twirla, also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly prescription contraceptive patch. The company is also developing a pipeline of Twirla line extensions and other transdermal contraceptive products, including AG200-15 Extended Regimen (ER), a regimen that allows a woman to have four episodes of withdrawal bleeding per year; AG200-15 smaller patch (SmP), which is a regimen designed to provide shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeds, and enhance contraceptive efficacy; AG200-15 ER SmP, a regimen to allow a woman to extend the length of her contraceptive cycle, as well as have shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeding episodes per year; and AG890, a progestin-only contraceptive patch intended for use by women who are unable or unwilling to take estrogen.

Featured Story: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Agile Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agile Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.