Wickes Group (LON:WIX) Given “Buy” Rating at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Wickes Group (LON:WIX) in a report released on Thursday morning, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 420 ($5.49) price objective on the stock.

WIX stock opened at GBX 259.20 ($3.39) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £672.98 million and a P/E ratio of 24.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 252.74. Wickes Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 236 ($3.08) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 288.40 ($3.77).

In other Wickes Group news, insider Christopher Rogers purchased 8,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 250 ($3.27) per share, with a total value of £20,647.50 ($26,976.09). Also, insider Mark Clare bought 40,000 shares of Wickes Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 250 ($3.27) per share, with a total value of £100,000 ($130,650.64).

Wickes Group plc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United Kingdom. It offers products in various categories, including kitchens, bathrooms, gardens, building supplies, tools and workwear, doors and windows, flooring, tiles, painting and decorating, electrical and hardware, joinery, heating and plumbing, as well as grouting, sealants, and adhesives.

