Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) PT Raised to $61.00

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) had its price target increased by analysts at KeyCorp from $60.00 to $61.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 25.72% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on WLL. Truist increased their price target on Whiting Petroleum from $55.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities increased their price target on Whiting Petroleum from $55.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Whiting Petroleum from $48.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Whiting Petroleum in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.89.

Shares of Whiting Petroleum stock opened at $48.52 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.36. Whiting Petroleum has a twelve month low of $13.44 and a twelve month high of $57.59.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $1.34. The company had revenue of $307.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.30 million. Research analysts predict that Whiting Petroleum will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in Whiting Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at $228,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Whiting Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at $240,000. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC boosted its stake in Whiting Petroleum by 124.6% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 61,684 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,187,000 after purchasing an additional 34,216 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Whiting Petroleum by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 754,960 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $26,763,000 after purchasing an additional 24,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Whiting Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. 91.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Whiting Petroleum

Whiting Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

