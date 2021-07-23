Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $26.000-$26.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $23.730. The company issued revenue guidance of $22.57 billion-$22.57 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $21.84 billion.Whirlpool also updated its FY21 guidance to ~$26.00 EPS.

NYSE WHR traded up $2.94 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $217.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 587,834. The company has a market cap of $13.63 billion, a PE ratio of 7.21, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.87. Whirlpool has a fifty-two week low of $153.93 and a fifty-two week high of $257.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $225.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $6.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.00 by $0.64. Whirlpool had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 36.99%. The firm had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Whirlpool will post 24.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on WHR. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $258.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Whirlpool from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $225.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $211.50.

In other news, CEO Marc R. Bitzer sold 64,802 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.40, for a total transaction of $15,319,192.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James W. Peters sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.44, for a total transaction of $2,271,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,995 shares in the company, valued at $4,795,097.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 205,523 shares of company stock worth $49,509,099. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

