Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $26.000-$26.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $23.730. The company issued revenue guidance of $22.57 billion-$22.57 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $21.84 billion.Whirlpool also updated its FY21 guidance to ~$26.00 EPS.
NYSE WHR traded up $2.94 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $217.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 587,834. The company has a market cap of $13.63 billion, a PE ratio of 7.21, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.87. Whirlpool has a fifty-two week low of $153.93 and a fifty-two week high of $257.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $225.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.23.
Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $6.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.00 by $0.64. Whirlpool had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 36.99%. The firm had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Whirlpool will post 24.19 earnings per share for the current year.
In other news, CEO Marc R. Bitzer sold 64,802 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.40, for a total transaction of $15,319,192.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James W. Peters sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.44, for a total transaction of $2,271,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,995 shares in the company, valued at $4,795,097.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 205,523 shares of company stock worth $49,509,099. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.
About Whirlpool
Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.
