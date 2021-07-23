Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$68.75 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 24.50% from the company’s current price.

WPM has been the topic of several other reports. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals to C$75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. CSFB upped their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$55.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$72.50 to C$75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals to C$72.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Eight Capital cut their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$90.00 to C$85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$71.47.

Shares of TSE:WPM opened at C$55.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$24.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.56. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 52 week low of C$44.09 and a 52 week high of C$76.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$56.26.

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.45 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$410.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$391.89 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 1.6599999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has agreements for 24 operating mining assets and 7 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

