Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) Shares Sold by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC lessened its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 211,583 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,418 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $8,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 59.6% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 84.2% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 884 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WPM opened at $43.96 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.85. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 12 month low of $34.85 and a 12 month high of $57.89. The firm has a market cap of $19.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.34, a P/E/G ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.37.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 49.33% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The firm had revenue of $324.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.94 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. Wheaton Precious Metals’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a positive change from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.64%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WPM. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wheaton Precious Metals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company, which engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. It focuses on the following precious metals streams: Salobo, Penasquito, Antamina, Constancia, Stillwater, San Dimas, Sudhury, Zinkgruvan, Yauliyacu, Neves-Corvo, Pascua-Lama, Rosemont, Voisey’s Bay, and others.

