Westshore Terminals Investment (OTCMKTS:WTSHF) Price Target Cut to C$19.00

Westshore Terminals Investment (OTCMKTS:WTSHF) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at CIBC from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Westshore Terminals Investment from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Westshore Terminals Investment from C$21.00 to C$19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on Westshore Terminals Investment from C$21.00 to C$19.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.70.

OTCMKTS WTSHF opened at $13.39 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.55. Westshore Terminals Investment has a fifty-two week low of $9.97 and a fifty-two week high of $17.47.

Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation, through its limited partnership interests in Westshore Terminals Limited Partnership, operates a coal storage and loading terminal at Roberts Bank, British Columbia in Canada. It has contracts to ship coal from mines in British Columbia, Alberta, and the Northwestern United States.

